Coronavirus - Liberia: Canada contributes $100,000 USD to Liberia

Embassy of Canada to Côte d'Ivoire Download logo

Canada is proud to contribute to the response to #Covid-19 in Liberia by providing $ 100,000 USD to UNDP Liberia to mitigate the livelihood impact of COVID19 on women and youth in the informal sector in 4 Counties of Liberia.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Canada to Côte d'Ivoire.

