Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 July 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (846,311) deaths (17,747), and recoveries (491,889) by region:
Central (45,491 cases; 892 deaths; 29,514 recoveries): Burundi (361; 1; 279), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,599; 59; 1,546), Chad (915; 75; 810), Congo (3,159; 54; 829), DRC (8,831; 204; 5,510), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,984; 49; 4,463), Sao Tome & Principe (863; 14; 696)
Eastern (67,188; 1,535; 36,506): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,050; 58; 4,966), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (13,968; 223; 6,216), Kenya (17,603; 280; 7,743), Madagascar (9,295; 85; 6,017), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,821; 5; 918), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,178; 93; 1,521), South Sudan (2,286; 45; 1,190), Sudan (11,302; 706; 5,855), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,115; 2; 982)
Northern (149,264; 6,330; 74,822): Algeria (26,750; 1,146; 18,471), Egypt (92,062; 4,606; 33,831), Libya (2,547; 58; 510), Mauritania (6,171; 156; 4,430), Morocco (20,278; 313; 16,438), Tunisia (1,452; 50; 1,142), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0)
Southern (463,860; 7,145; 271,666): Angola (932; 40; 242), Botswana (682; 1; 52), Eswatini (2,207; 32; 986), Lesotho (505; 12; 128), Malawi (3,664; 99; 1,645), Mozambique (1,669; 11; 593), Namibia (1,775; 8; 75), South Africa (445,433; 6,769; 265,077), Zambia (4,481; 139; 2,350), Zimbabwe (2,512; 34; 518)
Western (120,508; 1,845; 79,381): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,100; 53; 926), Cape Verde (2,307; 22; 1,447), Côte d'Ivoire (15,596; 96; 10,178), Gambia (277; 6; 60), Ghana (32,969; 168; 29,494), Guinea (6,867; 42; 6,063), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,162; 72; 641), Mali (2,510; 123; 1,911), Niger (1,132; 69; 1,027), Nigeria (40,532; 858; 17,374), Senegal (9,681; 191; 6,409), Sierra Leone (1,783; 66; 1,313), Togo (868; 18; 599)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).