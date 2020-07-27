Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,450 in the last 365 days.

Maritime Safety Briefings to Look Forward to at Defence Safety 2020

Defence Safety Conference 2020

Defence Safety Conference 2020

SMi Group announce the maritime safety briefings to be presented at this year’s Defence Safety conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defence Safety 2020 will provide a comprehensive overview of safety within the military, aiming to review the safe delivery of defence capabilities, and the parts that operational users, equipment, and service delivery organisations, as well as research and development play.

Once again supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority, the event will feature a diverse, international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, who will explore the latest updates on maritime, air and land safety, including how organisations are reducing risk while maximising operational effectiveness.

This year’s maritime safety briefings will be presented by senior personnel from The Royal Navy, US Navy, Royal Canadian Navy and more, to discuss maritime safety in depth, highlighting topics such as the importance of safety driven training, using data and analytics to identify safety trends, creating safety cultures, and more.

Interested parties can register for the Defence Safety conference at: http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr5

Featured Maritime Safety Briefings for this year’s conference include:

“Warfighting, Safely: The Right Culture to Maximise Operational Effectiveness”
Presented by Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy

"Safety Policy Management of the US Navy: Delivering Safety Across the Fleet"
Presented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander US Navy Safety Centre, US Navy

"Strengthening Canadian Naval Operational Capability Whilst Reducing Risk and Improving Safety"
Presented by Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy

The full agenda and speaker line-up for Defence Safety 2020 can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr5

--- END ---

Defence Safety Conference
5th - 6th October 2020 | London, United Kingdom
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, Robin Radar Systems, Lockheed Martin and tlmNexus

To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Lauren Pears
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6020
email us here

You just read:

Maritime Safety Briefings to Look Forward to at Defence Safety 2020

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.