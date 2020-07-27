BTHR Announces Shadow Gaming, Epic Verdun Gaming Tournament Results

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming announces the results of this past weekend’s epic Verdun Gaming Tournament. The enigmatic experience of an intensified battle during any FPS gaming tournament is beyond comparison. This amazing gaming phenomenon was the scene at Shadow Gaming’s Verdun’s event this past Saturday, 25th of July.



Several teams registered were from Europe, which was enough to make Shadow Gaming the new player in the international tournament events. The official Twitch channel of the organization had over 300-400+ viewers.

The tournament had a surprise when Trais and Creosote, the members of the Verdun Community, joined to shout cast the event making it interesting for the viewers with their expert analysis. The three top teams that competed in the tournament were GKD from Finland, SOX from Russia, and RVC from Russia as well.

For those who are not familiar with Verdun’s gameplay, the game is a squad-based FPS game that is set on the theme of the battle of Verdun, WW1. Each team plays to conquer the opponent’s trenches. Since 3 teams were competing, each team was afforded the opportunity to compete, and the finalists were decided based on the wins.

Team GKD finished on the top and was awarded a $250 grand prize. Team’s captain Spug showed great appreciation towards Shadow Gaming’s event management. Team SOX got second place for $150 and team RVC stood third for $100.

Overall, the tournament was a success, and the Shadow Gaming management team was pleased with the results. All the teams competed with complete zeal, and we made sure that everything went smoothly.

Shadow Gaming is very thankful to Brandon and Brandt from Digital Gaming League for their help in the tournament as organizers, making it a smooth event. Apart from that, 400+ viewers on Twitch, which was truly remarkable for us. We learned a lot from this experiment and our management is very keen on organizing several other tournaments for other games, including Verdun. “It was great to see the international Verdun gaming community come together for this event we’re looking forward to an even better event next time,” said Luis A. Arce.

Shadow Gaming has been actively participating in organizing gaming tournaments for various games and is keen on focusing on various games and giving a platform to gamers around the world to represent themselves in different game genres. Shadow Gaming’s mission is to provide opportunities for gamers around the world to get their skills recognized. Several more tournaments are coming up, and all the details are available at shadowgamingtv.com.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating several subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/