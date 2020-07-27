Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,445 in the last 365 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.86%; return on average stockholders’ equity (ROAE) of 8.56%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 9.29%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $8.2 million; or $0.30 per diluted share, adjusted ROAA(1) of 0.95%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 9.49%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 10.29%

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.27 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $14.6 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “I am proud of our team’s efforts to serve our customers and communities during the challenging circumstances of the last several months. We have worked hard to provide the high service levels our customers have come to expect while prioritizing health and safety. Our lenders continue to work closely with borrowers to find the best solutions to help them manage through this economic downturn. We are pleased to have approved and funded $184 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to 2,245 businesses supporting approximately 24,000 employees.”

“Although our second quarter results were impacted by the low interest rate environment and reserve build, we remained solidly profitable, which is a reflection of the strength and consistency of our franchise. While we remain cautious about the future impact of the pandemic on our borrowers, so far we have not experienced a significant impact on our portfolio. Our delinquent and nonperforming loans decreased during the second quarter and a relatively small number of our borrowers, for whom we provided a COVID-19 related loan modification, are requiring a second modification. Our strong capital and liquidity levels, solid asset quality trends, and attractive deposit base position us well to continue supporting our stakeholders through this crisis,” said Mr. Drake.

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $11.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $8.2 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $8.4 million, or $0.30 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $14.3 million, or $0.79 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $28.9 million, a decrease of 5.7% from $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans, securities and cash balances offset by an increase in average loans, due to PPP loans, and securities.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $5.0 million, or 14.8%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets offset by an increase in average loans due to PPP loans.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.49% compared to 4.00% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in the average yield on earning assets; however, 4 basis points of the decline was due to less acquired loan discount accretion and approximately 15 basis points of the decline was due to excess liquidity that was used to fund the PPP loans and held in overnight funds at the Federal Reserve.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.36%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets; however, 5 basis points of the decline was due to less acquired loan accretion and approximately 15 basis points of the decline was due to excess liquidity that was used to fund the PPP loans and held in overnight funds at the Federal Reserve.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.1 million, an increase of 53.5% from $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2020 results included a negative $0.5 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a negative $2.2 million fair value adjustment in the first quarter of 2020. A $1.6 million increase in gains on sale of mortgage loans attributable to a strong mortgage refinancing environment more than offset a $0.7 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts associated with lower overdraft incidences and fee waivers.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased 9.7% from $7.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and a less negative MSR fair value adjustment. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.8 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts associated with lower overdraft incidences and fee waivers.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, an increase of 0.8% from $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher other noninterest expense, FDIC insurance, and loan collection and servicing expenses. Second quarter of 2020 results included a $0.6 million charge related to the termination of the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP). The SERP was terminated in June 2019 and was liquidated in June 2020. During the period between termination and liquidation of the SERP, the SERP liability varied inversely with interest rates and resulted in a $0.8 million charge in the first quarter of 2020. The SERP liability will no longer affect earnings in periods subsequent to the second quarter of 2020.

Relative to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense decreased 4.3% from $24.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee benefits costs, which included a $3.3 million charge related to the termination of the SERP in the second quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by higher salaries and medical benefit expenses. Increased other noninterest expenses include higher legal and professional fees associated with public company costs not incurred in the second quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.28 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.13 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.20 billion at June 30, 2019. The $142.8 million increase in loans from March 31, 2020 was primarily due to PPP loans which totaled $178.0 million as of June 30, 2020. Net of PPP loans, the $35.1 million decrease in total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, from March 31, 2020 was primarily attributed to a $49.4 million reduction in balances on existing business lines of credit and a $13.7 million reduction in participation loan balances. The decrease was concentrated in a $57.9 million reduction in commercial and industrial loans partially offset by a $15.3 million increase in construction and land development loans. The $105.3 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans, from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $67.1 million reduction in participation loan balances and a $36.6 million reduction in balances on existing business lines of credit.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $2.73 billion at March 31, 2020, and $2.77 billion at June 30, 2019. The $284.8 million increase in total deposits from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to PPP loan proceeds received by commercial customers and federal economic stimulus payments received by retail customers.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $14.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared with $15.4 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, and $25.1 million, or 1.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming loans from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the pay-off of two loans, and to a lesser extent, the transfer of one loan to foreclosed assets. The reduction in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the pay-down or pay-off of several loans, and to a significantly lesser degree, the charge-down and transfer to foreclosed assets of a few loans.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect the economic weakness resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2020 were $63 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of total loans and 213.04% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 169.70% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

         
    Well Capitalized
  June 30,  Regulatory
  2020 Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  15.13  10.00 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.92  8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.43  6.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.00  5.00 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  9.93 % N/A  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.23 N/A  

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of June 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020
   2020    2019
   2020
   2019
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $ 25,337     $ 26,941     $ 29,886     $ 52,278     $ 59,949  
Federally tax exempt     532       674       736       1,206       1,446  
Securities:                              
Taxable     3,172       3,334       3,801       6,506       7,723  
Federally tax exempt     1,227       1,028       1,512       2,255       3,064  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     79       729       599       808       1,286  
Other interest and dividend income     14       14       16       28       31  
Total interest and dividend income     30,361       32,720       36,550       63,081       73,499  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     1,042       1,595       2,111       2,637       4,094  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     11       20       17       31       31  
Borrowings     1             4       1       7  
Subordinated debentures     399       443       487       842       984  
Total interest expense     1,453       2,058       2,619       3,511       5,116  
Net interest income     28,908       30,662       33,931       59,570       68,383  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES     3,573       4,355       1,806       7,928       2,582  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     25,335       26,307       32,125       51,642       65,801  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income     1,998       1,792       1,996       3,790       3,828  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,133       1,834       1,931       2,967       3,694  
Wealth management fees     1,507       1,814       1,493       3,321       3,240  
Mortgage servicing     727       724       818       1,451       1,547  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (508 )     (2,171 )     (1,120 )     (2,679 )     (2,122 )
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     2,135       536       660       2,671       1,185  
Gains (losses) on securities     57       (52 )     36       5       115  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     58       35       169       93       152  
Gains (losses) on other assets     (69 )     (3 )     368       (72 )     1,273  
Title insurance activity                 38             167  
Other noninterest income     1,022       743       957       1,765       1,754  
Total noninterest income     8,060       5,252       7,346       13,312       14,833  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries     12,674       12,754       11,597       25,428       24,119  
Employee benefits     2,455       2,434       4,723       4,889       5,967  
Occupancy of bank premises     1,642       1,828       1,638       3,470       3,475  
Furniture and equipment     609       603       716       1,212       1,505  
Data processing     1,672       1,586       1,390       3,258       2,552  
Marketing and customer relations     817       1,044       1,103       1,861       2,036  
Amortization of intangible assets     305       317       376       622       752  
FDIC insurance     218       36       208       254       427  
Loan collection and servicing     494       348       612       842       1,354  
Foreclosed assets     88       89       165       177       329  
Other noninterest expense     2,525       2,268       2,033       4,793       4,257  
Total noninterest expense     23,499       23,307       24,561       46,806       46,773  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     9,896       8,252       14,910       18,148       33,861  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     2,477       2,031       305       4,508       520  
NET INCOME   $ 7,419     $ 6,221     $ 14,605     $ 13,640     $ 33,341  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.27     $ 0.23     $ 0.81     $ 0.50     $ 1.85  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.27     $ 0.23     $ 0.81     $ 0.50     $ 1.85  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     27,457,306       27,457,306       18,027,512       27,457,306       18,027,512  
                               
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION                              
Historical income before income tax expense               $ 14,910           $ 33,861  
Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense                 3,784             8,699  
Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income               $ 11,126           $ 25,162  
                               
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC               $ 0.62           $ 1.40  
PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED               $ 0.62           $ 1.40  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

                   
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2020     2020      2019  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 21,789     $ 34,782     $ 17,151  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     292,576       230,654       124,575  
Cash and cash equivalents     314,365       265,436       141,726  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks                 248  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     701,353       615,565       651,967  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     73,823       79,741       108,829  
Equity securities     4,815       4,759       4,030  
Restricted stock, at cost     2,498       2,425       2,425  
Loans held for sale     25,934       4,805       5,303  
                   
Loans, before allowance for loan losses     2,275,795       2,132,952       2,203,096  
Allowance for loan losses     (29,723 )     (26,087 )     (22,542 )
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     2,246,072       2,106,865       2,180,554  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net     53,883       54,135       53,993  
Bank premises held for sale     121       121       149  
Foreclosed assets     4,450       4,469       9,707  
Goodwill     23,620       23,620       23,620  
Core deposit intangible assets, net     3,408       3,713       4,701  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     5,839       6,347       8,796  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,165       1,165       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     12,661       12,096       14,609  
Other assets     27,405       27,847       12,338  
Total assets   $ 3,501,412     $ 3,213,109     $ 3,224,160  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 856,030     $ 676,341     $ 662,405  
Interest-bearing     2,159,083       2,053,962       2,111,363  
Total deposits     3,015,113       2,730,303       2,773,768  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     51,354       40,811       35,646  
Subordinated debentures     37,616       37,599       37,550  
Other liabilities     49,489       64,583       37,326  
Total liabilities     3,153,572       2,873,296       2,884,290  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock     275       275       181  
Surplus     190,687       190,591       32,288  
Retained earnings     139,667       136,378       302,984  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     17,211       12,569       7,436  
Less cost of treasury stock held                 (3,019 )
Total stockholders’ equity     347,840       339,813       339,870  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,501,412     $ 3,213,109     $ 3,224,160  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding     27,457,306       27,457,306       18,027,512  



HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                   
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2020   2020   2019
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 408,230   $ 299,266   $ 352,326
Agricultural and farmland     239,101     228,701     208,923
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     228,506     229,608     244,954
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     535,339     540,515     543,444
Multi-family     186,440     177,172     191,734
Construction and land development     247,640     232,311     236,902
One-to-four family residential     308,133     313,925     323,135
Municipal, consumer, and other     122,406     111,454     101,678
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,275,795   $ 2,132,952   $ 2,203,096
                   
PPP LOANS (included above)                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 166,868            
Agricultural and farmland     4,027            
Municipal, consumer, and other     7,063            
Total PPP Loans   $ 177,958            


                   
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
    2020   2020   2019
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 856,030   $ 676,341   $ 662,405
Interest-bearing demand     880,007     810,074     815,770
Money market     480,497     472,532     472,738
Savings     487,761     444,137     428,439
Time     310,818     327,219     394,416
Total deposits   $ 3,015,113   $ 2,730,303   $ 2,773,768



HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019  
    Average             Average             Average            
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *  
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $ 2,265,032     $ 25,869   4.57 % $ 2,141,031     $ 27,615   5.16 % $ 2,196,934     $ 30,622   5.58 %
Securities     721,817       4,399   2.44     668,572       4,362   2.61     786,759       5,313   2.70  
Deposits with banks     326,216       79   0.10     251,058       729   1.16     125,263       599   1.91  
Other     2,496       14   2.19     2,425       14   2.37     2,439       16   2.64  
Total interest-earning assets     3,315,561     $ 30,361   3.66 %   3,063,086     $ 32,720   4.27 %   3,111,395     $ 36,550   4.70 %
Allowance for loan losses     (26,125 )               (22,474 )               (21,250 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     163,713                 148,131                 146,208              
Total assets   $ 3,453,149               $ 3,188,743               $ 3,236,353              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 860,131     $ 162   0.08 % $ 811,866     $ 251   0.12 % $ 826,715     $ 411   0.20 %
Money market     477,441       118   0.10     464,124       394   0.34     455,454       489   0.43  
Savings     474,609       50   0.04     434,276       70   0.06     433,125       69   0.06  
Time     317,965       712   0.90     341,770       880   1.03     411,514       1,142   1.11  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,130,146       1,042   0.20     2,052,036       1,595   0.31     2,126,808       2,111   0.40  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     53,867       11   0.08     41,968       20   0.19     40,851       17   0.17  
Borrowings     2,582       1   0.03     221         0.52     549       4   2.62  
Subordinated debentures     37,605       399   4.24     37,589       443   4.72     37,544       487   5.19  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,224,200     $ 1,453   0.26 %   2,131,814     $ 2,058   0.39 %   2,205,752     $ 2,619   0.47 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     824,232                 670,714                 662,731              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     58,177                 44,696                 29,257              
Total liabilities     3,106,609                 2,847,224                 2,897,740              
Stockholders' Equity     346,540                 341,519                 338,613              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,453,149               $ 3,188,743               $ 3,236,353              
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $ 28,908   3.49 %       $ 30,662   4.00 %       $ 33,931   4.36 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           483   0.06           463   0.06           606   0.08  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $ 29,391   3.55 %       $ 31,125   4.06 %       $ 34,537   4.44 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.40 %             3.88 %             4.23 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,091,361               $ 931,272               $ 905,643              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.49                 1.44                 1.41              
Cost of total deposits               0.14 %             0.23 %             0.30 %

* Annualized measure.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                   
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
    Average           Average          
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans   $ 2,203,031     $ 53,484   4.86 % $ 2,180,722     $ 61,395   5.63 %
Securities     695,194       8,761   2.52     796,577       10,787   2.70  
Deposits with banks     288,637       808   0.56     128,445       1,286   2.00  
Other     2,461       28   2.28     2,578       31   2.43  
Total interest-earning assets     3,189,323     $ 63,081   3.96 %   3,108,322     $ 73,499   4.73 %
Allowance for loan losses     (24,300 )               (20,848 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     155,923                 147,357              
Total assets   $ 3,320,946               $ 3,234,831              
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 835,999     $ 413   0.10 % $ 826,586     $ 828   0.20 %
Money market     470,782       512   0.22     449,021       859   0.38  
Savings     454,442       120   0.05     429,078       137   0.06  
Time     329,867       1,592   0.97     422,137       2,270   1.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,091,090       2,637   0.25     2,126,822       4,094   0.38  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     47,917       31   0.13     41,466       31   0.15  
Borrowings     1,402       1   0.07     553       7   2.59  
Subordinated debentures     37,597       842   4.48     37,536       984   5.24  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,178,006     $ 3,511   0.32 %   2,206,377     $ 5,116   0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     747,473                 656,714              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     51,437                 28,879              
Total liabilities     2,976,916                 2,891,970              
Stockholders' Equity     344,030                 342,861              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,320,946                 3,234,831              
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)         $ 59,570   3.74 %       $ 68,383   4.40 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           946   0.05           1,216   0.08  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)         $ 60,516   3.79 %       $ 69,599   4.48 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.64 %             4.27 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,011,317               $ 901,945              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.46                 1.41              
Cost of  total deposits               0.19 %             0.29 %

* Annualized measure.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                     
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                    
Nonaccrual   $ 13,945   $ 15,372   $ 25,051  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)     7         2  
Total nonperforming loans     13,952     15,372     25,053  
Foreclosed assets     4,450     4,469     9,707  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 18,402   $ 19,841   $ 34,760  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)                    
Nonaccrual   $ 9,059   $ 10,041   $ 15,985  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing     7         2  
Total nonperforming loans (originated)     9,066     10,041     15,987  
Foreclosed assets     1,092     965     1,510  
Total nonperforming (originated)   $ 10,158   $ 11,006   $ 17,497  
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)                    
Nonaccrual   $ 4,886   $ 5,331   $ 9,066  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)              
Total nonperforming loans (acquired)     4,886     5,331     9,066  
Foreclosed assets     3,358     3,504     8,197  
Total nonperforming assets (acquired)   $ 8,244   $ 8,835   $ 17,263  
                     
Allowance for loan losses   $ 29,723   $ 26,087   $ 22,542  
                     
Loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,275,795   $ 2,132,952   $ 2,203,096  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2)     2,132,189     1,982,067     2,005,250  
Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2)     143,606     150,885     197,846  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses     1.31 %   1.22 %   1.02 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     213.04     169.70     89.98  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.61     0.72     1.14  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.53     0.62     1.08  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.81     0.93     1.57  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)                    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     0.43 %   0.51 %   0.80 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     0.48     0.56     0.87  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)                    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses     3.40 %   3.53 %   4.58 %
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets     5.61     5.72     8.38  

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.1 million, $0.3 million, and $0.5 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance   $ 26,087     $ 22,299     $ 21,013     $ 22,299     $ 20,509  
Provision     3,573       4,355       1,806       7,928       2,582  
Charge-offs     (160 )     (1,221 )     (966 )     (1,381 )     (1,499 )
Recoveries     223       654       689       877       950  
Ending balance   $ 29,723     $ 26,087     $ 22,542     $ 29,723     $ 22,542  
                               
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (63 )   $ 567     $ 277     $ 504     $ 549  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1)     3       172       (238 )     175       (42 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1)     (66 )     395       515       329       591  
                               
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses   $ 2,265,032     $ 2,141,031     $ 2,196,934     $ 2,203,031     $ 2,180,722  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1)     2,117,131       1,984,066       1,990,015       2,050,377       1,968,147  
Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1)     147,901       156,965       206,919       152,654       212,575  
                               
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses *     (0.01 )%     0.11     0.05 %     0.05     0.05 %
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1)           0.03       (0.05 )     0.02        
Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1)     (0.18 )     1.01       1.00       0.43       0.56  

* Annualized measure.
(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary

                                 
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION                                
Net income   $ 7,419   $ 6,221   $ 14,605   $ 13,640   $ 33,341  
Earnings per share - Basic     0.27     0.23     0.81     0.50     1.85  
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.27     0.23     0.81     0.50     1.85  
                                 
C Corp equivalent net income (1)     N/A     N/A   $ 11,126     N/A   $ 25,162  
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1)     N/A     N/A     0.62     N/A     1.40  
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1)     N/A     N/A     0.62     N/A     1.40  
                                 
Book value per share   $ 12.67   $ 12.38   $ 18.85              
                                 
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding     27,457,306     27,457,306     18,027,512              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     27,457,306     27,457,306     18,027,512     27,457,306     18,027,512  
                                 
SUMMARY RATIOS                                
Net interest margin *     3.49 %   4.00 %   4.36 %   3.74 %   4.40 %
Efficiency ratio     62.74     64.01     58.59     63.37     55.30  
Loan to deposit ratio     75.48     78.12     79.43              
                                 
Return on average assets *     0.86 %   0.78 %   1.81 %   0.82 %   2.06 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     8.56     7.29     17.25     7.93     19.45  
                                 
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1)     N/A     N/A     1.38 %   N/A     1.56 %
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     N/A     N/A     13.14     N/A     14.68  
                                 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                                
Adjusted net income (2)   $ 8,218   $ 8,379   $ 14,308   $ 16,597   $ 28,667  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2)     0.30     0.30     0.79     0.60     1.59  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2)     0.30     0.30     0.79     0.60     1.59  
                                 
Tangible book value per share (2)   $ 11.68   $ 11.38   $ 17.28              
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2)     3.55 %   4.06 %   4.44 %   3.79 %   4.48 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2)     61.93     63.20     57.74     62.56     54.51  
                                 
Adjusted return on average assets * (2)     0.95 %   1.05 %   1.77 %   1.00 %   1.77 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2)     9.49     9.81     16.90     9.65     16.72  
                                 
Return on average tangible common equity * (2)     9.29 %   7.92 %   18.84 %   8.61 %   21.23 %
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2)     N/A     N/A     14.35     N/A     16.02  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2)     10.29     10.67     18.46     10.48     18.25  

* Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
N/A  Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
    (dollars in thousands)
Net income   $ 7,419     $ 6,221     $ 14,605     $ 13,640     $ 33,341  
C Corp equivalent adjustment (2)                 (3,479 )           (8,179 )
C Corp equivalent net income (2)     7,419       6,221       11,126       13,640       25,162  
Adjustments:                              
Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1)                 (14 )           536  
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans     (609 )     (848 )     (3,316 )     (1,457 )     (3,316 )
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (508 )     (2,171 )     (1,120 )     (2,679 )     (2,122 )
Total adjustments     (1,117 )     (3,019 )     (4,450 )     (4,136 )     (4,902 )
Tax effect of adjustments     318       861       1,268       1,179       1,397  
Less adjustments after tax effect     (799 )     (2,158 )     (3,182 )     (2,957 )     (3,505 )
Adjusted net income   $ 8,218     $ 8,379     $ 14,308     $ 16,597     $ 28,667  
                               
Average assets   $ 3,453,149     $ 3,188,743     $ 3,236,353     $ 3,320,946     $ 3,234,831  
                               
Return on average assets *     0.86 %     0.78     1.81 %     0.82       2.06 %
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2)     N/A     N/A     1.38       N/A     1.56  
Adjusted return on average assets *     0.95       1.05       1.77       1.00       1.77  

* Annualized measure.
(1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.
(2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020
   2020
   2019   2020     2019
    (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $ 7,419     $ 6,221     $ 14,605   $ 13,640     $ 33,341
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)     (19 )     (15 )         (34 )    
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 7,400     $ 6,206     $ 14,605   $ 13,606     $ 33,341
                               
C Corp equivalent net income (3)     N/A     N/A   $ 11,126     N/A   $ 25,162
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3)     N/A     N/A         N/A    
Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3)     N/A     N/A   $ 11,126     N/A   $ 25,162
                               
Adjusted net income   $ 8,218     $ 8,379     $ 14,308   $ 16,597     $ 28,667
Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1)     (22 )     (19 )         (41 )    
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 8,196     $ 8,360     $ 14,308   $ 16,556     $ 28,667
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding     27,457,306       27,457,306       18,027,512   $ 27,457,306     $ 18,027,512
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2)                          
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     27,457,306       27,457,306       18,027,512   $ 27,457,306     $ 18,027,512
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.27     $ 0.23     $ 0.81   $ 0.50     $ 1.85
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.23     $ 0.81   $ 0.50     $ 1.85
                               
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3)     N/A     N/A   $ 0.62     N/A   $ 1.40
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3)     N/A     N/A   $ 0.62     N/A   $ 1.40
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.79   $ 0.60     $ 1.59
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.79   $ 0.60     $ 1.59

(1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
(2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 and during the six months ended June 30, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
(3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest income   $ 28,908   $ 30,662   $ 33,931   $ 59,570   $ 68,383  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     483     463     606     946     1,216  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 29,391   $ 31,125   $ 34,537   $ 60,516   $ 69,599  
                                 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                
Net interest margin *     3.49 %   4.00 %   4.36 %   3.74 %   4.40 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.06     0.06     0.08     0.05     0.08  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     3.55 %   4.06 %   4.44 %   3.79 %   4.48 %
                                 
Average interest-earning assets   $ 3,315,561   $ 3,063,086   $ 3,111,395   $ 3,189,323   $ 3,108,322  

* Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                
Total noninterest expense   $ 23,499   $ 23,307   $ 24,561   $ 46,806   $ 46,773  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     305     317     376     622     752  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 23,194   $ 22,990   $ 24,185   $ 46,184   $ 46,021  
                                 
Net interest income   $ 28,908   $ 30,662   $ 33,931   $ 59,570   $ 68,383  
Total noninterest income     8,060     5,252     7,346     13,312     14,833  
Operating revenue     36,968     35,914     41,277     72,882     83,216  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     483     463     606     946     1,216  
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 37,451   $ 36,377   $ 41,883   $ 73,828   $ 84,432  
                                 
Efficiency ratio     62.74 %   64.01 %   58.59 %   63.37 %   55.30 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     61.93     63.20     57.74     62.56     54.51  

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

                     
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 347,840   $ 339,813   $ 339,870  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     3,408     3,713     4,701  
Tangible common equity   $ 320,812   $ 312,480   $ 311,549  
                     
Tangible assets                    
Total assets   $ 3,501,412   $ 3,213,109   $ 3,224,160  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     3,408     3,713     4,701  
Tangible assets   $ 3,474,384   $ 3,185,776   $ 3,195,839  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.93 %   10.58 %   10.54 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     9.23     9.81     9.75  
                     
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding     27,457,306     27,457,306     18,027,512  
                     
Book value per share   $ 12.67   $ 12.38   $ 18.85  
Tangible book value per share     11.68     11.38     17.28  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average Tangible Common Equity                                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 346,540   $ 341,519   $ 338,613   $ 344,030   $ 342,861  
Less: Goodwill     23,620     23,620     23,620     23,620     23,620  
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net     3,589     3,898     4,919     3,743     5,109  
Average tangible common equity   $ 319,331   $ 314,001   $ 310,074   $ 316,667   $ 314,132  
                                 
Net income   $ 7,419   $ 6,221   $ 14,605   $ 13,640   $ 33,341  
C Corp equivalent net income (1)     N/A     N/A     11,126     N/A     25,162  
Adjusted net income     8,218     8,379     14,308     16,597     28,667  
                                 
Return on average stockholders' equity *     8.56 %   7.29 %   17.25 %   7.93 %   19.45 %
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     N/A     N/A     13.14     N/A     14.68  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     9.49     9.81     16.90     9.65     16.72  
                                 
Return on average tangible common equity *     9.29 %   7.92 %   18.84 %   8.61 %   21.23 %
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1)     N/A     N/A     14.35     N/A     16.02  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     10.29     10.67     18.46     10.48     18.25  

* Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019.
N/A  Not applicable.

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.