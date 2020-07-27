Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights: experts deployed by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) , AfricanUnion to Niger support training of point-of-entry staff at Niamey International Airport in point-of-entry surveillance and infection prevention and control.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
You just read:
Coronavirus - Africa: Preparing Africa for the resumption of flights
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.