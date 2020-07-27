Online Video Platforms Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Type - Global Forecast till 2020–2026
wiseguyreports.com Adds “Online Video Platforms Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Online Video Platforms Industry
New Study Reports “Online Video Platforms Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
Market Overview
The study provides a detailed overview of the Global Online Video Platforms Market for the 2020-2026 forecast period. It contains credible information that provides valuable insights into the Global Online Video Platforms Market. It gives a description of the sector, methods of production, and application. Furthermore, the market has been segmented based on different segments to provide a better understanding of the market for Global Online Video Platforms Market.
In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry. In 2018, the global Online Video Platforms market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.
OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Ooyala (Telstra)
Piksel
thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
IBM Cloud Video
Kaltura
Samba Tech
Wistia
Arkena
Xstream
Ensemble Video
MediaPlatform
Viocorp
Anvato (Google)
Vzaar
Try Free Sample of Global Online Video Platforms Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3969356-global-online-video-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS Model
Others
Market Dynamics
In addition to offering a comprehensive picture of the fundamental dynamics of the Online Video Platforms Market, the study also discusses the patterns in volume and price history as well as market value. A variety of potential growth drivers, risks, and opportunities are analyzed to obtain an accurate overview of the entire market.
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment Industry
Enterprise
Regional Analysis
The study involves segmentation of the Online Video Platforms Market based on various factors, along with regional segmentation. Such segmentation was carried out to gain comprehensive and reliable insights into the Global Online Video Platforms Market. The study analyzes the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global Online Video Platforms Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analy sis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Online Video Platforms Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Online Video Platforms Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3969356-global-online-video-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove
12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)
12.3 Piksel
12.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
12.5 IBM Cloud Video
12.6 Kaltura
12.7 Samba Tech
12.8 Wistia
12.9 Arkena
12.10 Xstream
12.11 Ensemble Video
12.12 MediaPlatform
12.13 Viocorp
12.14 Anvato (Google)
12.15 Vzaar
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Norah Trent
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
08411985042
email us here