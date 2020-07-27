Online Video Platforms Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Type - Global Forecast till 2020–2026

wiseguyreports.com Adds “Online Video Platforms Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Market Overview

The study provides a detailed overview of the Global Online Video Platforms Market for the 2020-2026 forecast period. It contains credible information that provides valuable insights into the Global Online Video Platforms Market. It gives a description of the sector, methods of production, and application. Furthermore, the market has been segmented based on different segments to provide a better understanding of the market for Global Online Video Platforms Market.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry. In 2018, the global Online Video Platforms market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS Model

Others

Market Dynamics

In addition to offering a comprehensive picture of the fundamental dynamics of the Online Video Platforms Market, the study also discusses the patterns in volume and price history as well as market value. A variety of potential growth drivers, risks, and opportunities are analyzed to obtain an accurate overview of the entire market.

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Regional Analysis

The study involves segmentation of the Online Video Platforms Market based on various factors, along with regional segmentation. Such segmentation was carried out to gain comprehensive and reliable insights into the Global Online Video Platforms Market. The study analyzes the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Online Video Platforms Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analy sis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Online Video Platforms Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Online Video Platforms Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brightcove

12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Video Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in Online Video Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)

12.3 Piksel

12.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

12.5 IBM Cloud Video

12.6 Kaltura

12.7 Samba Tech

12.8 Wistia

12.9 Arkena

12.10 Xstream

12.11 Ensemble Video

12.12 MediaPlatform

12.13 Viocorp

12.14 Anvato (Google)

12.15 Vzaar

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



