Six escaped criminals turns a quiet community into a battle zone and brings out the dark side in its peaceful residents

John A.W. Inman announces the release of ‘Hidden Valley’

/EIN News/ -- WOLLONGONG, Australia, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being a relationship and marriage counselor and a minister of religion, John A. W. Inman has seen the pain and the devastation of human suffering caused by others. Some of these circumstances he had come across as a counselor is reflected in his new novel, “Hidden Valley” (published by Balboa Press AU), a story about six escaped criminals who turns the quiet community of Hidden Valley into a battle zone and brings out the dark side in its peaceful residents.

When six high security prisoners escape from Barnaby Prison on the western edge of the Great Dividing Range in southern New South Wales, it will never bode well for anyone they meet. Leaving a trail of destruction behind them, fate seems to direct the steps of the rapists, murderers, hit men and crime bosses towards Hidden Valley, a peaceful close-knit community on the edge of the national park.

When confronted with dangers far greater and more sinister than the wild dogs decimating their sheep, the residents of the valley realize that given the right circumstances, anyone can become a killer.

“Hidden Valley” aims to remind readers that evil can invade anyone’s life, and when it does, beliefs and principals can be challenged. “This is a unique story. I believe it is a one-off plot, which I have not seen anything similar in the 40 years that I have been reading crime thrillers,” Inman says. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Valley-John-W-Inman/dp/1504321367.

“Hidden Valley”

By John A. W. Inman

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 268 pages | ISBN 9781504321365

E-Book | 268 pages | ISBN 9781504321372

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

John A. W. Inman has gathered a lifetime of experiences since he was born in a tent in Griffith, New South Wales. Since then, he has owned a Subway store, has been a carpenter, interior decorator, miner and minister of religion. While all have given him plenty to write about, novels like “Hidden Valley” reflect mostly on some of the circumstances he has come across as a marriage and relationship counselor. Inman also found writing about the good that can come out of life’s ups and downs to be a balm after assisting with everything from marriage breakdowns to domestic violence and sexual assault.

Inman, in the 80s lived in Marulan on 36 acres with his wife Nora, importing and breeding German Shepherds. He endured the horrific bushfires that ravaged his hometown of Batemans Bay, Australia, on New Year’s Day in 2020. In May 2020, he and Nora moved into their new unit in Corrimal, Wollongong.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com