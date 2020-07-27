Filipino Gets Featured in the Atlas of Contemporary Art

Filipino Artist, Rebie Ramoso, earns the attention of the scientific committee of the 2020 Italian Atlas of Contemporary Art

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipino digital painter, Rebie Ramoso, earns the approval of the scientific committee of Atlante dell’Arte Contemporanea 2020, the Italian atlas of contemporary art, which was recently launched at the Maxxi Foundation, National Museum of the 21st Century Arts, Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities, last 5 June, 2020.

In a massive volume of a thousand pages featuring 800 Italian and international artists, dedicated to the systematic reading of the Italian artistic context, Rebie Ramoso is the only Filipino artist featured in the 2020 edition.

Ramoso earns praise for her visual poetry and empathy, which they attribute to her training in the fields of art and psychology.

Atlante dell’Arte Contemporanea describes how Ramoso translates her artistic message:

“The fruit of the multifaceted training, open both to the field of art and to that of psychology, Ramoso’s works investigate the sphere of memory, of gender identity, a body which derives from a real lens of sexuality, poverty and motherhood, showing the viewer a profound and extremely radical journey through the psycho-emotional realm of human experience. The results are works of great impact and charm, such as Unmade (2017), Between Solstice and Equinox (2016), The Long Forgetting (2015).

How I Forget You, is one of the most emblematic works of this particular visual poetics. Realized in 2017, it falls within the works focused on the theme of women and their way of emotional processing of separation. She speaks specifically of that intimate act, but basically natural and proper to everyone's experience, to cleansing one's body, washing it from any form of pain. This is an investigation, that of Ramoso, which starts from one’s own human exploration that can be extended to anyone who identifies with it. The goal clarified by the artist herself is to facilitate the process healing from pain, expressing herself in real and decoded language, immediate and free. Empathetic and complex – her works elicit an experience.”

Atlante dell’Arte Contemporanea is the only art economy tool dedicated to addressing the relationship between art and finance, collecting and the market. Under the coordination of respected Italian art critics, Daniele Radini Tadeschi and Stefania Pieralice, the book guides collectors and art enthusiasts to make informed purchases by providing a meticulous study of Market Indices, where each artist included in the volume passes under the lens of auction houses and galleries. The Market Indices section is meticulously divided into parameters of quotation, unsold lots, extension, increase and judgment of the editorial committee.

The book evaluated Rebie Ramoso’s works as gaining relevant attention from the editorial committee, and particular interest from the Italian art market, and increasing in market value by at least 40% in the last ten years.

Rebie Ramoso has exhibited her works in solo and collective exhibitions in the Philippines, United States and Europe. Her works have been featured in international collective exhibitions including, but not limited to: Spazio SV Centro Espositivo San Vidal, Venice, 2020; Galleria Museo Bellini, Florence, 2019; Rogue Space, Chelsea, New York, 2018; Art Expo New York, Manhattan, New York, 2018; and Oud Sint Jan Museum, Brugge, Belgium, 2017. Her solo exhibition in Galleria La Pigna, Rome, Italy in 2019, introduced her to critics and scholars in art who were particularly interested in her visual poetry and digital hyperrealist technique. Ramoso received a special merit at the 5th Annual All Women Art Exhibition, organized by Light Space and Time Gallery in Florida, USA.

For more information about Rebie Ramoso, you may visit her website at http://rebieramoso.com or her Facebook Page at http://facebook.com/artbyrebieramoso.

ABOUT REBIE RAMOSO

Rebie Ramoso is a digital painter based in Manila Philippines. With training in the fields of art and psychology, Rebie has the ability to bring out social and anthropological themes in her works. Rebie graduated with a degree in Psychology from Ateneo de Manila University. She later on took courses in painting at the College of Fine Arts, University of the Philippines, Diliman. Ramoso is a member of Art Ventures and Advocacy Network (Art VAN), and Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan (Kasibulan). She is also the founder of Quarkus, a social enterprise and product design company, providing jobs to home based artisans in underprivileged communities.