SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/TOWN OF PERU

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B302465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/26/20 @ 1915 hours

STREET: VT RT 11

TOWN: Peru

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bromley Ski resort

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, Warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gretchen Gregory

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 224 Howland Farm Road, Belmont, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Impact damage to passenger side front and rear doors.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lillian Handren

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Impact damage to driver's side front fender, grill and

door

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/25/20 at approximately 1915 hours Vermont State Police

were dispatched to the area of 4324 VT RT 11 in Peru for a motor vehicle crash

involving 2 vehicles.

Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Investigation

determined Gretchen Gregory was performing a U-Turn on a blind curve when her

vehicle was struck by the 2019 Toyota Highlander, being operated by Lillian

Handren. Handren was traveling north on VT RT 11 at the time of the collision,

and struck the passenger side of Gregory's vehicle. There were no injuries

sustained in this crash.

Handren's vehicle was towed due damage it received during the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours