Rutland Barracks / News Release / Aggravated Assault (x2)/ Criminal Threatening (x2)/ Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402765

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2020

LOCATION: Pawlet Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Assault (x2), Criminal Threatening (x2) and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Stanley Peterson

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

VICTIM: Peter Hadeka

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

VICTIM: Shasta Perez

AGE:45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2020, at approximately 2133hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Pawlet (VT). During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Stanley Peterson had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to another recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by discharging a firearm into an air conditioner and later allegedly pointing it at one of the victims. Peterson was taken into custody and later held without bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional

BAIL: $ Held without

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.