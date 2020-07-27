Rutland Barracks / News Release / Aggravated Assault (x2)/ Criminal Threatening (x2)/ Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402765
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2020
LOCATION: Pawlet Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Assault (x2), Criminal Threatening (x2) and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Stanley Peterson
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
VICTIM: Peter Hadeka
AGE:44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
VICTIM: Shasta Perez
AGE:45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2020, at approximately 2133hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Pawlet (VT). During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Stanley Peterson had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to another recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by discharging a firearm into an air conditioner and later allegedly pointing it at one of the victims. Peterson was taken into custody and later held without bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional
BAIL: $ Held without
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at 1230 hours
