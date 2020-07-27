***UPDATE*** NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / GROSS NEGLIGENT OPERATION, DEATH RESULTING
***UPDATE***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 25, 2020, at 1313 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Salisbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Salisbury Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Davidson
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: DTS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact and induced damage
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Center Merrill
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center
PASSENGER: Joan Dayton
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end contact damage, became fully engulfed
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The continued investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Davidson (OP#1) was traveling east on West Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury at a speed that was described as being well over the posted speed limit. According to witness statements, OP#1 was carelessly operating his vehicle when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign, at which point he entered US Route 7. At approximately the same time, Center (OP#2) was traveling north on US Route 7. OP#1 then struck the front end the vehicle driven by OP#2. Upon contact both vehicles spun and made contact a second time.
OP#1 left the traveled portion of roadway off the northbound shoulder, while OP#2 came to rest on the passenger side, also off the northbound shoulder. Shortly after coming to rest, the vehicle driven by OP#2 became fully engulfed in flames. Bystanders were able to assist OP#2 and the passenger out of the vehicle.
On July 26, 2020, Davidson was located at The University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is currently still a patient. Davidson was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1091 "Grossly negligent operation" with death resulting. Davidson's arraignment date and time is listed below.
On July 26, 2020, as part of the investigation, Troopers conducted a search warrant of V#1 which yielded several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.
This motor vehicle crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hein at the New Haven State Police Barracks. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020, at 1230 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
***INITIAL NEWS RELEASE***
CASE#: 20B501849
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07-25-20 at 1313 hours
LOCATION: Rt. 7- West Salisbury Road, Salisbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
VICTIM: Joan Dayton
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At approximately 1313 hours on 07-25-20 Troopers from the New Haven Barracks
responded to a two car crash at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 7 and West
Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury. While en-route, Troopers were advised
there were injuries and one vehicle was on fire.
Upon arrival it was learned Brian Davidson, 37, of New Haven, Vermont was
operating a vehicle and collided with a vehicle operated by Center Merrill, 77,
of Londonderry, Vermont. Joan Dayton, 72, also of Londonderry, was a passenger
in Merrill's vehicle.
Davidson was located outside his vehicle with multiple non-life threatening
injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.
Merrill and Dayton were also transported to Porter Medical Center and Dayton
succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury
Rescue and Middlebury Police officers.
This crash is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trp. Craig Hanson at
[802] 388-4919.
TROOPER CRAIG HANSON
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS