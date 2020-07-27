UPDATE*** NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / GROSS NEGLIGENT OPERATION, DEATH RESULTING

***UPDATE***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2020, at 1313 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Salisbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Salisbury Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Davidson

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: DTS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact and induced damage

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Center Merrill

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center

PASSENGER: Joan Dayton

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end contact damage, became fully engulfed

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The continued investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Davidson (OP#1) was traveling east on West Salisbury Road in the Town of Salisbury at a speed that was described as being well over the posted speed limit. According to witness statements, OP#1 was carelessly operating his vehicle when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign, at which point he entered US Route 7. At approximately the same time, Center (OP#2) was traveling north on US Route 7. OP#1 then struck the front end the vehicle driven by OP#2. Upon contact both vehicles spun and made contact a second time.

OP#1 left the traveled portion of roadway off the northbound shoulder, while OP#2 came to rest on the passenger side, also off the northbound shoulder. Shortly after coming to rest, the vehicle driven by OP#2 became fully engulfed in flames. Bystanders were able to assist OP#2 and the passenger out of the vehicle.

On July 26, 2020, Davidson was located at The University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is currently still a patient. Davidson was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1091 "Grossly negligent operation" with death resulting. Davidson's arraignment date and time is listed below.

On July 26, 2020, as part of the investigation, Troopers conducted a search warrant of V#1 which yielded several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

This motor vehicle crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Hein at the New Haven State Police Barracks. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2020, at 1230 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

