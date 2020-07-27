Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 19B300541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 19th, 2019, time unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1201 - Burglary, 13 VSA 2502 - Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Jessica Lennon

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Elizabeth Brown

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 19th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary in the Pownal, VT. Elizabeth called advising that when she returned home the door to her residence was wide open, and her residence had been burglarized. Investigation revealed that Jessica broke into the residence to take back some of her belongings and in the process stole some of Elizabeth's property. On July 26th, 2020, Jessica turned herself into the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Valente imposed conditions of release upon Jessica and ordered her to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Jessica was released on her own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.