Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,345 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 19B300541

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: February 19th, 2019, time unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1201 - Burglary, 13 VSA 2502 - Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Lennon                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: Elizabeth Brown

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 19th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary in the Pownal, VT.  Elizabeth called advising that when she returned home the door to her residence was wide open, and her residence had been burglarized.  Investigation revealed that Jessica broke into the residence to take back some of her belongings and in the process stole some of Elizabeth's property.  On July 26th, 2020, Jessica turned herself into the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  The Honorable Judge Valente imposed conditions of release upon Jessica and ordered her to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours.  Jessica was released on her own recognizance.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.