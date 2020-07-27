Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19B300541
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 19th, 2019, time unknown
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 1201 - Burglary, 13 VSA 2502 - Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Jessica Lennon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Elizabeth Brown
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 19th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary in the Pownal, VT. Elizabeth called advising that when she returned home the door to her residence was wide open, and her residence had been burglarized. Investigation revealed that Jessica broke into the residence to take back some of her belongings and in the process stole some of Elizabeth's property. On July 26th, 2020, Jessica turned herself into the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Valente imposed conditions of release upon Jessica and ordered her to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Jessica was released on her own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 27th, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.