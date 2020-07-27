Miriam is helping to raise awareness about invisible disabilities, such as mental illness and neuro-atypical, while encouraging others to share their stories.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miriam Revesz Launches Powerful Video to Honor 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Sacramento, CA – Miriam Revesz is pleased to announce the launch of her powerful video, which honors the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Miriam Revesz is a beautiful young woman from California with treatment-resistant psychological disorders and autism. After spending countless years struggling to find an effective treatment for her disorders, Miriam is helping to raise awareness about invisible disabilities, such as mental illness and neuro-atypical diagnoses, while encouraging others to share their own stories.

Recently, on July 19th, 2020, Miriam published her powerful journey on YouTube as part of the 2020 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge: Home Edition. The challenge is specifically designed to help the world change the way it defines and views disabilities.

“I felt it was important for me to share my story through this important challenge to help inspire others to share their journeys and never lose hope in search for new treatments,” says Miriam. “The soles of my shoes are wearing thin and I needed an outlet to help me explain my suffering to others and hope people can better understand what living with an invisible disability is like.”

In the hauntingly beautiful video, Miriam shares her painful story of survival with treatment-resistant psychological disorders and autism. Through Miriam’s narrative, the viewers gain a glimpse into a world where crippling anxiety causes her body a great deal of pain, and where thoughts refuse to slow down, no matter how many pills are taken. Additionally, Miriam describes her experience with depression, which left her wanting to die every minute of every day.

As a result of her never-ending pain, anxiety, depression, autism, and OCD, for many years Miriam never left the house – fearing her symptoms, compulsions, and darkness would be too much to bear in public spaces.

Fortunately, Miriam has never given up on her pursuit for relief, and continues to dedicate her life to therapy, exercise, becoming a Pilates teacher, and doing everything she can to help herself to experience normalcy, even through her continued suffering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnzZF1Eh0d8&feature=youtu.be

To find out more about Miriam, please visit her LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/miriamrevesz.

About Miriam Revesz

Miriam Revesz has experience as an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking, and ambitious business professional and senior-level manager with experience in directing business operations for diverse organizations, leading product research, and developing new business ventures.

Miriam currently is a freelance documentary filmmaker who aims to stop the stigma against mental health and bring education to new life-saving medical treatments. Miriam is also working as a popular Pilates instructor and is a published author.

Contact Information

Miriam Revesz

916-217-8153

merevesz@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/miriamrevesz

Voices from the Invisible