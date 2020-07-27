Mo Jazz Dance Company: Where Women of "A Certain Age" Cut Loose

The Mo Jazz Dance Company performs "Inspiration Rising." Mo Jazz Founder, President and Choreographer Audrey Madison Mo Jazz dancers perfected their pre-pandemic moves during weekly rehearsals.

Before the pandemic limited large gatherings, these women journeyed across three states weekly to share their love of dance and movement.

That’s right, that’s right! Come on, get going! Come on! It’s been awhile! Hit it!” — Audrey Madison