Former CIA Director Releases Bombshell, Tell All Book

Retired CIA Director Discloses Payoffs to Senior U.S. Senators and DOJ Corruption

MURRIETA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Lawless has spent a lifetime serving this government. As the former assistant Director for the Central Intelligence Agency Mr. Lawless has seen many things. In his new book Capitol Hills Criminal Underground Mr. Lawless speaks plainly and openly about political corruption on Capitol Hill and the senior U.S. Senators who are leading a complex criminal organization. The book speaks in plain, easy to follow, detail, about the longest running government corruption scheme in the history of the United States.

Richard served the United States government for over 20 years, most recently as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs. In this capacity Richard was responsible for formulating U.S. security and defense policy in the Asia-Pacific region, including East and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia. He retired from this position in July 2007.

Prior to his appointment at the Department of Defense, Richard co-founded and served as the Chairman/CEO of U.S. Asia Commercial Development Cooperation from 1987-2002. U.S. Asia and its affiliated companies headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei, specialized in telecommunications and information technology investment and market entry strategies in East Asia.

Mr. Lawless served as a career employee of the Central Intelligence Agency from 1972 through 1987, serving in Washington, D.C. and various postings in the Far East and Europe. He specialized in subjects related to high technology, nuclear proliferation and Far East security issues.

Richard is a graduate of Bradley University’s School of International Studies (B.S. International Relations, Magna Cum Laude) and the Defense Language Institute, Monterey, California (Korean language program).

Richard Lawless
Author
+ 19514405230
