Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (828,214) deaths (17,509), and recoveries (484,038)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (828,214) deaths (17,509), and recoveries (484,038) by region:
Central (45,338 cases; 889 deaths; 29,157 recoveries): Burundi (361; 1; 279), Cameroon (16,708; 385; 14,539), CAR (4,598; 59; 1,506), Chad (915; 75; 805), Congo (3,038; 51; 756), DRC (8,801; 204; 5,305), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,984; 49; 4,463), Sao Tome & Principe (862; 14; 662).
Eastern (64,987; 1,511; 35,621): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,039; 58; 4,949), Eritrea (263; 0; 189), Ethiopia (13,248; 209; 5,966), Kenya (16,643; 278; 7,574), Madagascar (8,866; 78; 5,579), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,752; 5; 907), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,178; 93; 1,521), South Sudan (2,286; 45; 1,190), Sudan (11,302; 706; 5,855), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,103; 1; 982).
Northern (147,495; 6,265; 72,881): Algeria (26,157; 1,137; 18,076), Egypt (91,583; 4,558; 32,903), Libya (2,547; 58; 510), Mauritania (6,116; 156; 3,977), Morocco (19,645; 305; 16,282), Tunisia (1,443; 50; 1,133), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 0).
Southern (451,981; 7,017; 269,072): Angola (916; 39; 242), Botswana (682; 1; 52), Eswatini (2,142; 28; 940), Lesotho (419; 9; 113), Malawi (3,557; 94; 1,585), Mozambique (1,616; 11; 543), Namibia (1,687; 7; 72), South Africa (434,200; 6,655; 263,054), Zambia (4,328; 139; 1,953), Zimbabwe (2,434; 34; 518).
Western (118,413; 1,827; 77,307): Benin (1,694, 34; 918), Burkina Faso (1,086; 53; 923), Cape Verde (2,258; 22; 1,363), Côte d'Ivoire (15,494; 94; 9,880), Gambia (277; 6; 60), Ghana (31,851; 161; 28,438), Guinea (6,867; 42; 6,063), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,155; 71; 631), Mali (2,503; 123; 1,907), Niger (1,124; 69; 1,025), Nigeria (39,977; 856; 16,948), Senegal (9,552; 187; 6,364), Sierra Leone (1,768; 66; 1,297), Togo (853; 17; 587).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).