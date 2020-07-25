Angola mourns former Defence minister Kundi Paihama death

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 25 - The country mourns the death of former National Defence Minister Kundi Paihama, which occurred in the early hours of this Friday, in a hospital unit in Luanda, victim of illness. ,

Following the death of the nationalist several messages of condolence reached Angop on Friday.

Among the messages are that of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the deputies of the National Assembly, the ministries of National Defence, Justice and Human Rights, the Interior, the provincial governments of Bié, Benguela, Uíge, Malanje, the embassies of Angola in South Africa, Egypt, Namibia and Zambia, the MPLA party and the FNLA.

Family members highlight Kundi Paihama's life

In Huila, the province where Kundi Paihama was born, family and friends highlighted the trajectory of the nationalist. His nephew Virgilio Tyova considered it a "great loss".

"He gave everything for the country and was the father of many," said the politician, alluding to the nationalist.

For retired general Joaquim Guilherme Tchiloia, the cousin of the deceased, the former Minister of Defence was always very dear to the family and helped everyone.

"In the history of Angola he will continue to be an inspiration," said historian Melkiádes Abel de Kérlan. In the same vein, the parish priest of Toco, Father Américo Gomes, highlighted the charitable vein of the retired general.

Born in the municipality of Quipungo, province of Huila, Kundi Paihama has distinguished himself in government functions and in the armed forces.