Intelligent Diva Talks about her upcoming releases for the new Single Ice Cream and the EP Seduction

Intelligent Diva is a singer, songwriter, and businesswoman. She tells why the months of August and September are so important to her.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Diva is a rising artist who is taking her position in the industry very seriously. The artist tells us she started planning two years ago for what she is executing now. She is just putting the plan in motion. On August 7, 2020, the artist will be releasing her new single Ice Cream from her new EP " Seduction". Her EP " Seduction " is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2020. We have received hits from Intelligent Diva such as " Submit To You, " Sexy Walk", "Boy Shorts ", and "Lo Que Me Gusta". The singles which she released are on all streaming platforms right now. The artist states she has a niche, that she would like to try for EP " Seduction". The artist is a singer, songwriter, and lyricist. People who know her personally use to hearing her sing. Therefore, she wanted to focus on her writing capabilities, and show a different side, and so she released songs where she is rapping and singing the hooks. However, now for her upcoming project, the artist tells us this will be an EP where she is rapping and singing.But, she going to be creative with the EP. The songs will tell the narrative from the eyes of a single woman who is back on the dating scene who reconnects with a person from the past. There will be songs which discuss romantic evenings at home. While this EP, Intelligent Diva tells us a picture in your mind a woman has told you what she is looking for? A woman and a man, have been seeing each other for a long time on and off. But, as a woman, you realize this man will never commit. So you express your feelings to him because you don't want to waste any more time in a relationship that is not going anywhere. Well, each song on the EP tells this story through song. The songs are a combination of R&B, Soul, and Pop. The last song will be a surprise and a shock to everyone. Nobody will expect it. Oh but, the single Ice Cream which is the lead single from the EP Seduction is about a woman who meets a man in they are fantasizing about each other. Experimentation with ice cream can give you thrills and chills. Intelligent Diva is going to tell you all about it with ice cream. It's not intended for the audience under the age of 18. But for those who are over the age of 18 definitely check out Ice Cream on all streaming platforms on August 7th. This will give you an idea for what is in store on August 17th, with the new EP Seduction.The artist tells us in parallel with this project she recently landed a position as a board member of Foremost Records. She is super excited. Foremost Records is an entity under Foremost Entertainment. Intelligent Diva says it gives independent artists another platform to release music from. She tells us that one of the latest projects she is working on which is is the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the movie Flint Tale is about the Water Crisis in FlintMichigan. The soundtrack has a total of 7 songs, from various artists. Each song as a song in the movie associated with a scene. Intelligent Diva also has her own business as a consultant who supports other small based businesses. She has currently expanded her services to help other independent artist. The Flint Tale soundtrack is scheduled to be released in September.