ALE Investigation Results in ABC Permits Suspended at Fayetteville Restaurant

Following an ALE investigation, a Fayetteville restaurant’s ABC permits have been suspended due to a history of violence and a recent shooting which left three hospitalized.

Early on July 18, 2020, ALE special agents and Fayetteville police officers responded to Jamaican Vibez to find numerous gunshot victims and more than 60 spent shell casings in the parking lot. Authorities discovered the shooting stemmed from a physical confrontation inside the bar.

Since opening in 2014, the Fayetteville Police Department has responded to Jamaican Vibez for numerous shootings, stabbings, physical fights, intoxicated patrons, hit-and-runs, and drug-related arrests.

“ALE routinely conducts investigations when violent crimes occur at ABC permitted businesses,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “Our special agents partner with local law enforcement officers to prioritize these cases and present our findings to the ABC Commission. We hope this suspension will prevent anyone else from being hurt at this location.”

During this investigation, special agents worked with the Fayetteville Police Department to obtain sworn affidavits from officers who had witnessed criminal activity. The shooting is still under investigation with the Fayetteville Police Department.

