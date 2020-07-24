When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Chantilly Key Lime Tartlets from stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island due to an undeclared tree nut (almond) allergen. People who have a food allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold in the bakery department of select Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The product was individually packaged in plastic clamshell containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 268564, and product sell-by date through July 26, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recall was initiated during a routine internal audit when it was discovered that almond flour was missing from the product label.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.