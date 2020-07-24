When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Kouign-amann pastries in 35 stores across Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Utah due to undeclared eggs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The pastries were distributed in the bakery department of select Whole Foods Market stores in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. They were available in plastic clamshell 4-packs with Whole Foods Market scale labels, a PLU code of 267394 and a sell through date of July 27, 2020. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

No allergic reaction has been reported to date. The recall was initiated when a store team member noticed the discrepancy on the label.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.