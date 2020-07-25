Trendsetting Speakers go Online to Inspire Students Amidst Pandemic

The International Youth Fellowship aims to bring hope to the youth by assembling a variety of speakers and programs. Youths around the world expected to attend.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of inspirational speakers form a line-up of keynote talks at the annual youth leadership summit hosted by the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) USA, a nonprofit organization looking to strengthen emotional and mental fortitude in young people by providing character-development education that addresses mental health issues.“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual youth leadership summit had to move online in suit with many public and private educational curricula”, commented Glen Heil, the Program Director or the IYF Online World Camp . “Along with the overall danger with the virus, many young people have had a hard time during prolong quarantine and experienced ingrained stress from having to undergo social distancing as well as remote schooling. The fact that so many potential role models are willing to plant hope and dreams inside of our young people is something inspiring in and of itself.”The inspirational speaker lineup includes the likes of Shawn Harper , a former NFL player, and motivation coach; Nick Santonastasso, a bodybuilder and fitness model despite missing limbs because a severe case of Hanhart Syndrome; Terri Trespicio, a brand advisor and CEO of her own consulting company; Celeste Headlee, an award-winning journalist; Marcus Roberson, a professional CFL player, Phil Handy, the assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers; Jodi Benson, an actress and voice actress considered a Disney Legend; Gary Guller, a record-setting mountaineer; Alex Sheen, philanthropist and founder of the nonprofit and global movement, “Because I said I would”; and last but not least, Lori Brush, a critical care nurse manager with over 40 years of experience working in the medical field.The Camp's registration is open until July 28th.About International Youth FellowshipInternational Youth Fellowship USA ( www.iyfusa.org ) is a nonprofit youth organization providing extracurricular activities to young people that facilitate emotional and mental fortitude in the heart, provide character-development education to address mental health issues, and instill global mindedness through cultural exchange. Through programs such as international volunteer trips, community service projects, culture events, premiere musical concerts, and youth leadership summits, IYF wishes to provide an experience where young people can feel good about themselves, young minds are strengthened to overcome the challenges in their lives, and lives are catapulted in a positive direction.