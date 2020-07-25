Governor Abbott, TMD Announce Texas National Guard Partnership With Active Duty, Reservists In Support Of COVID-19 Response

July 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Department (TMD) today announced Joint Task Force Texas, a newly formed partnership between the Texas National Guard and Active Duty and Reservists to strengthen COVID-19 response efforts in Texas. More than 1,200 service members have come together from the Texas National Guard and the active and reserve components of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force to support hospitals in Houston, San Antonio, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

"This formal partnership will help ensure a more effective collaboration among state and federal resources, and allows us to better meet the needs of Texans across the state," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Airforce for continuing to provide crucial support to the Lone Star State. The State of Texas remains committed to working alongside our federal partners to keep Texans safe and combat the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

"We are proud to work with our brothers and sisters in arms from the active duty and reserve forces to help our fellow Texans in need," said Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris. "The units of the Texas Military Department are not authorized with enough medical professionals to meet the current demand. Therefore, the Governor requested medical assistance through FEMA. That request is being met from the Department of Defense with active duty and U.S. Army medical professionals. By partnering with the active duty and reserve components, we will be able to provide this much needed support and relief to the Texas civilian healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to care for the people of our great state."

Texas Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, appointed as the dual-status commander, serves as the commander of both Texas National Guard and federal service members.