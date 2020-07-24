Several State Highways Restricted Next week for Bridge Inspections in Bucks, Chester and Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Bucks County

Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left and right lane closures are scheduled on Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the I-95 interchange and Millbrook Road in Bensalem Township.

Chester County

Wednesday, July 29, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the Boot Road and U.S. 30 interchanges in East Goshen Township.

Philadelphia

Thursday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between U.S.13/U.S. 30 West and Spring Garden Street interchanges;

Monday, July 27, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. left lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Route 90/Betsy Ross Bridge and Route 73/Cottman Avenue interchanges;

Monday, July 27, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Route 90/Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue/ Castor Avenue interchanges;

Tuesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, rolling right lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676/U.S. 30 and Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue interchanges; and

Tuesday, July 28, from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM, rolling left lane closures are schedules on southbound I-95 between Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue and I-676/U.S. 30 interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #