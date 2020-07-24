Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDOT Completes Replacement of Minister Road Bridge Over Walker River in Yerington

CARSON CITY, Nev. – A segment of Minister Road south of Yerington is now open as the Nevada Department of Transportation completed replacement of an aging bridge.

The Minister Road bridge over the east Walker River reopened July 13 after being closed since January as NDOT replaced the aging structure.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1950 using flatbed railroad cars as the base and was replaced by a modern single-span bridge structure. New bridge abutments were installed and rock placed in the waterway to reduce future erosion.

The $2 million project by MKD Construction, Inc. is part of NDOT’s proactive bridge inspection and renovation process that has helped lead Nevada bridges to be named some of the nation’s best. 

Sections of Minister Road cross private property. Access to the Walker River State Recreation Area is available through East Walker Road from State Route 208.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000. 

Minister Brige Complete 2020

