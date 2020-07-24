Expect weekday lane closures, delays on Hwy 210 Baxter to Motley (July 24, 2020)

Work July 27 through mid-August

BAXTER, Minn. – Drivers who travel on Highway 210 between Memorywood Drive North in Baxter and Highway 10 in Motley, will encounter weekday lane closures and delays as roadwork begins Monday, July 27.

The lane closures will occur Monday through Thursday, between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on good weather days, until mid-August.

Flaggers will allow one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Watch for road signs and flaggers, and be prepared to stop when approaching the work zone.

MnDOT crews will regain gravel shoulders along 17 miles of Highway 210 in Crow Wing and Cass counties.

The work will be done in segments, so expect the work area to change and move throughout the day. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers. Give them room to work.

For real-time travel information on Highway 210, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

# # #