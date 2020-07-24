Commerce announces Special Business Briefing to cover the Economic Resiliency Grant application process

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce will lead a four-part Special Business Briefing to provide step-by-step instruction on the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) application process on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. (CST). The session includes a general overview, including eligible businesses and expenses, application process, post-award responsibilities and a Q&A opportunity. “As we move closer to the application process, Commerce continues to be committed to serving as a valued resource for our state’s business community, by preparing North Dakota businesses to successfully apply for the Economic Resiliency Grant,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Instilling consumer confidence through improved infection control in our statewide marketplace is essential to ensuring North Dakota remains open for business, and for our longer-term economic recovery.” The ERG application process is anticipated to open soon. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information, including educational sessions and updates about the program, will can be found at https://belegendary.link/ERG . The North Dakota Department of Commerce has partnered with the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce to relay this information. To receive call-in information, attendees must register as a non-member of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce. A confirmation email with call specifics will be sent to the email provided upon completion of registration and prior to the call. Questions may be asked in advance and during the live presentation. These questions will inform future training sessions. Recordings of previous Business Briefings can be found here . Those unable to attend the call can receive updates from the briefing and recordings by following @CommerceND on Facebook and Twitter , and Dept. of Commerce on LinkedIn