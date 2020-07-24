Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Safety Seat Inspections and Assistance in Onondaga County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, July 24, 2020

Contacts: Lisa Koumjian [email protected]

Tim O’Brien [email protected]

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS IN ONONDAGA COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Onondaga County that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Sunday, July 26, and on Thursday, August 13. The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. Sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child passenger safety seat checks are a great resource to help parents keep their children safe. I urge parents and caregivers to attend one of these events to ensure their children’s safety seats are the right fit and are installed properly. And for everyone’s protection, please follow the safety guidelines.”

Event Details:

When: Sunday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Manlius Fire Department, 8200 Cazenovia Rd., Manlius, NY 13104 Contact: Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected] Additional Safety Information: This event will be limited to half hour time slots to follow social distancing guidelines. Please respond for a time slot through Facebook. You should wear a mask and wash your hands prior to entry to stop the spread of COVID-19.

When: Thursday, August 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Green Lakes State Park, 7900 Green Lakes Rd., Fayetteville, NY 13066 Contact: Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected] Additional Safety Information: This event will be limited to half hour time slots to follow social distancing guidelines. Please respond for a time slot through Facebook. Walk-ins are still welcome, however you may be asked to wait due to social distancing measures. You should wear a mask and wash your hands prior to entry to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The car seat inspection events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.