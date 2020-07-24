Lane Closures Next Week on Routes 35, 104 and Eleventh Avenue in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists that travel Routes 35 and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will continue next week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM, the contractor will be microsurfacing Eleventh Avenue in Shamokin Dam Borough.

Crews will also be installing rumble strips on Routes 35 and 104 on Thursday, August 30.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###