New PA 191 “Stites Tunnel” Bridge Open in Pocono Township, Monroe County

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today the new PA 191 “Stites Tunnel” Bridge over Paradise Creek in Pocono Township, Monroe County is open to traffic.

Work began on January 2, 2019 followed by a bridge closure and detour on January 7.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $8,087,885 project that included replacing the PA 191 Bridge over Paradise Creek and bridge roadway approach structures, installing new guide rail and line paint, and concrete repairs to the roadway tunnel under the Delaware Lackawanna Railroad.

During the project PA 191 was closed and detoured between PA 447 and Stites Mountain Road. The posted passenger vehicle detour utilized PA 715 and Clubhouse/Cherry Lane Road. A separate posted truck detour routed truck traffic on PA 447 and PA 390.

Motorists should expect sporadic daytime (9:00 AM-3:00 PM) flagging operations at the project location over the next few weeks for project completion work.

The old PA 191 Bridge was a steel girder bridge constructed in 1911 and reconstructed in 1941. It was 533 feet long, 35 feet wide, and was posted with a 9-ton weight restriction (17-tons for combination vehicles). The new bridge is a concrete box culvert that is 345 feet long, 33 feet wide and has no restrictions. This section of PA 191 has an average daily traffic volume of 5,147 vehicles.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check 511PA before we they travel for the latest conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #