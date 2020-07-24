Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Ramp Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to the Liberty Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue occur Monday through Friday, July 27-31 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the inbound Boulevard of the Allies to the Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct inspection work. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on the Crosstown Boulevard under the ramp.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

