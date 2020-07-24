Help Us Celebrate the ADA's 30th Anniversary On Social Media

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

The 30th Anniversary of the ADA is upon us and OPWDD is delighted to be showcasing the incredible accomplishments made by some of the people we support on our website and on social media this week that wouldn't have been possible had this landmark act not become law.

That's why we're inviting you to take part in our "ADA – It's Personal" social media campaign. As we lead up to the ADA's 30th Anniversary this Sunday, July 26, we want to hear from as many of you as possible about what the ADA has meant to you whether it’s by sharing a photo, a short video or simply a few heartfelt sentences. Please share your story with us by completing the sentence “The ADA has helped me…..” You can send your completed sentence or paragraph along with a picture or photo if you choose to [email protected].

Together with the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS) we've chosen to adopt the theme "ADA – It’s Personal," because advocates agree that although the ADA is far reaching in its scope, it is also very personal to each person with a disability.

This coming Sunday on the law's anniversary, we will be sharing a more in-depth discussion about the ADA and how it is personal with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and some of the self-advocates from SANYS who are featured in our campaign. You'll be able to see the conversation on the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page and on OPWDD's page.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate the law whose purpose is to ensure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. Help amplify our celebration of this important anti-discriminatory act that empowered so many by emailing your story to us at [email protected] or sharing it on your own page using the hashtag #ADA30ItsPersonal and tagging your post @NYSOPWDD .

I look forward to learning more about how the ADA has affected you personally on social media. Be safe and stay well.

Thank you,

Theodore Kastner, M.D, M.S. Commissioner