The Blue Design Worldwide company contributes to the economic revival of Latin America with a free toolkit for companies
The kit which consists of conferences aimed at strengthening business visibility, templates for the administration of digital media and advice for entrepreneurs
Our mission is contribute experience and knowledge to small and medium-sized companies so that they find opportunities in the midst of adversity and the challenge that Covid19 has presented to us.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • In the midst of the pandemic, it is a priority to have a presence on digital channels.
— Jorge Gil - Chief Marketing Officer of Blue Design Worldwide
• The kit is part of the “Blue Solidario” Program, which consists of conferences aimed at strengthening business visibility, templates for the administration of digital media and free advice for entrepreneurs.
• The “Blue Solidario” Program seeks to contribute to reducing the digital divide that separates LATAM from the European continent.
The Latin American company Blue Design Worlwide presented a free toolkit, which includes personalized advice, templates and high-level conferences to increase the position of Latin American entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs, as a way to contribute to economic recovery.
Jorge Gil, CMO of the company, considers it essential that organizations have a presence in digital media and affirms that it is the perfect time to reduce the gap that separates LATAM from the rest of the world in matters of innovation and Digital Marketing: “Our mission is contribute experience and knowledge to small and medium-sized companies in the country so that they find opportunities in the midst of adversity and the challenge that Covid19 has presented to us.” He added: “Thanks to digital channels, our organization has a presence in 15 LATAM countries and we want to share this expertise so that entrepreneurs prosper in the midst of this situation”.
To enroll in the Blue Solidarios program and apply to the free kit for Entrepreneurs, simply enter the link: https://bluecolombia.co/solidarios
By registering, entrepreneurs will apply to have free access to keynote addresses and guides with the aim of creating or strengthening the digital presence of companies, expanding their marketing strategies and their visibility.
The Kit also has the advice of the renowned marketing agency and the support of its team of experts, which in June was highlighted by Forbes Magazine Colombia, Mexico and Central America as “the Colombian company that wants to be an answer for brands in the midst of the crisis”.
Among the topics of the conferences that the advertising agency will provide are: “One level above success”; "Recode your beliefs: Crisis vs. opportunity"; "In bad weather, good decisions"; "Imaging and Perceptology", "Creating our personal brand"; "Digital Analytics"; and "Personal and corporate branding".
To strengthen the internal and external communication of its collaborators, the company will offer training in these three topics: Assertive communication; Recognition of emotions, emotional health and rediscovery of intelligence.
About Blue Design Worldwide:
It is an Advertising and Marketing Agency expert in brand positioning, business processes oriented to customer management and use of technological tools. Its success is based on a specialized business unit and process management model. More information about the company in https://bluecolombia.co
Link of the publication of Forbes Colombia, Mexico and Central America on Blue Design Worldwide: http://bit.ly/blueenforbes
