Champignon Announces Filing of Business Acquisition Reports and Appointment of Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF) is pleased to announce it has filed business acquisition reports in connection with its previous acquisitions of Artisan Growers Ltd., Novo Formulations Ltd. and Tassili Life Sciences Corp. Copies of the reports are available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).



The filings are part of Champignon’s commitment to work with the British Columbia Securities Commission to complete its previously announced disclosure review in a timely fashion. The review relates to the Company’s disclosure obligations since it became a reporting issuer on February 6, 2020 and includes a review of the disclosure surrounding recent acquisitions completed by the Company.

Champignon also announces it has appointed Dr. Roger McIntyre, Champignon CEO, to its Board of Directors. Dr. McIntyre’s appointment will replace Pat McCutcheon’s position as a director of the Company. Mr. McCutcheon will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity, which will permit him increased mobility to assist the Company with ongoing and planned capital markets initiatives.

