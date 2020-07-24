Crews to resume concrete paving on Hwy 210 west of Fergus Falls (July 24, 2020)

Road remains closed to thru-traffic; use detour route

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –Concrete paving for the Highway 210 reconstruction project west of Fergus Falls will resume on Tuesday, July 28. Crews will be working between Airport Drive and the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line.

Work will start on the west end of the project, from east of the county line to County Road 21, then continue in the section from County Road 21 to Airport Drive. Crews will be paving both lanes at the same time, with some exceptions to maintain residential and business access.

During paving, those who live or work along the closed portion of Highway 210 will not be able to enter the work zone from the west end of the project east of the county line. They must find an alternate route. As crews move east, access to County Road 86 will also be restricted. Local traffic may also encounter wet concrete between Interstate 94 and Airport Drive, as crews remove and replace sections of concrete that were damaged during the curing process.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists that the road is closed to thru-traffic and only those who have a destination within the work zone are allowed access to the highway. All other traffic must use the detour route on County Road 19 N, County Road 16/10, County Road 88 and I-94.

If your destination is in Foxhome, you can access Highway 210 from the west.

In addition to concrete resurfacing, the project on Highway 210 also includes shoulder widening on the west end of the project, construction of a truck inspection lane, turn lanes and bypass lanes at various intersections, and installation of snow fences and ditching to address blowing and drifting snow concerns. Several local road entrances will be paved, at city cost. For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy210.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

