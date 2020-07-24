To Help People When Life is Really Hard, Dr. Robert Puff Releases Bending with the Hurricanes of Life Podcast Episode
Happiness Podcast Hosted by Bestselling Author & Psychology Today Columnist, Episode #284
Accept what is, love what is,”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Happiness Podcast releases its “Bending with the Hurricanes of Life” episode, which offers an approach to life’s hurricanes whether they be job loss, divorce, or financial woes among other stormy challenges. Host Dr. Robert Puff discusses bending versus breaking in episode #284 and offers a way for people who are experiencing challenges to benefit.
— Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D.
“Accept what is, love what is,” Dr. Puff likes to say, which fits perfectly with the “Bending with the Hurricanes of Life” podcast episode. Dr. Puff hopes this episode along with the Happiness Podcast in general helps people live better lives.
Sometimes life sends us psychological hurricanes, like death, illness, divorce, or job loss. How do we navigate these storms so that we bend instead of break under their winds? Come and explore beautiful ways to survive these hurricanes of life.
Features of the “Bending with the Hurricanes of Life” episode include:
• Accepting we can’t stop the winds of a hurricane; it is out of our control
• Realizing if we bend to the winds, we can stand up straight again once the hurricane passes, enjoying the ensuing peace and sunshine
• Asking how we can turn the hurricane into something beautiful in the moment, even in the middle of a hurricane; you don’t have to wait for the hurricane to pass to be happy
The “Bending with the Hurricanes of Life” episode is now available where you get your podcasts. For more information on the Happiness Podcast, visit www.HappinessPodcast.org
Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D. is the host and creator of the Happiness Podcast, which has been downloaded over 8 million times since its inception. He has authored 13 books, three of which have been on bestseller lists, and for years he has been a columnist for Psychology Today. He also hosted the “Holistic Success Show,” which aired on the Discover Channel’s Fit TV.
#284 Happiness - Bending with the Hurricanes of Life