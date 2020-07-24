McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restriction Monday in McKees Rocks Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing a lane restriction on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will occur Monday, July 27 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday as PennDOT crews conduct debris removal operations. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

