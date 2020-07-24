Aqua Pennsylvania to Restrict Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Route 352 (Middletown Road) Weekdays for Utility Work in Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning weekday lane restrictions with flagging on Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Marple Township and Route 352 (Middletown Road) in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, on Monday, July 27, through Friday, August 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Media Line Road and Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Marple Township; and

Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Gradyville Road and Heather Knoll Lane in Edgmont Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #