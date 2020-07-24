Two Weekend Detours to be Placed for the Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) Culvert Replacement Project in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will place detours over two weekends to replace two precast box culverts in the area of Fishertown Countrytown Store, (near Chestnut Ridge School District) on Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) between Route 96 (Cortland Avenue) in Pleasantville and I-99 in Cessna in East St. Clair Township, Bedford County. This work will take place on August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9.

The scope of work for these weekends includes the removal of the two box culverts and installation of elliptical reinforced concrete pipes.

A signed 27-mile detour route will be implemented during the overnight working hours of 9:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1 and 9:00 AM, Sunday, August 2. The detour route will follow Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road), Route 96 (Cortland Avenue), Route 30 (Lincoln Highway), Route 56 (Pensyl Hollow Road) onto Route 56. This same detour route will be set up the following weekend to complete the work, beginning at 9:00 P.M, Saturday, August 8 and 9:00 A.M., Sunday, August 9.

Work will be done under flagging operations. Motorists should expect delays. All work is weather dependent.

Construction during these overnight, weekend hours is being done in an effort to eliminate heavy truck traffic congestion while also decreasing the construction timeline.

This work is part of an overall project that consists of widening approximately 0.7 miles of Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) between Chestnut Ridge Middle School (School Drive) and Route 4028 (Old Quaker Church Road) in order to provide a center turn lane. The two culvert replacements, paving, guide rail upgrades, drainage and other minor improvements will be made as part of this project.

Overall work on this $3 million project is expected to be completed by late-December of 2020.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones-Owens, 814-696-7105

# # #

​