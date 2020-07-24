Supreme Court of Missouri modifies operational directives governing local courts in resuming proceedings during COVID-19 pandemic
24 July 2020
- An operating phase shall apply uniformly to each local court facility in which judicial functions are performed.
- The terms and conditions of a local court’s operating phase may be made more stringent, but not less stringent, than provided in the statewide operating directives.
- If any court employee, bailiff or other court personnel working in a court facility tests positive for COVID-19, the local court must move that facility back to Operating Phase Zero or One.
- As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks or coverings shall be required:
- In all public court areas and during all court proceedings unless good cause is shown to limit the requirement in a particular proceeding, such as for a witness who is testifying; and
- Except when an individual is alone in a private office.
Additionally, today’s modified operational directives require local courts to make efforts to communicate precautions being taken and other COVID-19-related developments to attorneys through The Missouri Bar.
As has been the case since May, under the modified operational directives, activities in all appellate and circuit courts – including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions – will continue to be restricted in some respect, and courts are encouraged to use all available technologies to conduct activities remotely to limit the number of in-person proceedings conducted in courthouses. The operational directives provide uniform “gateway criteria” for Missouri courts to begin resuming court activities gradually – as local conditions permit – making paramount the health and welfare of litigants, witnesses, victims, jurors, attorneys, judicial employees and other individuals involved in judicial proceedings in determining whether a courthouse is ready to progress through four defined operating phases
