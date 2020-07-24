Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,681 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date:  August 3, 2020

Time:  4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free:  888.366.7247

International:  707.287.9330

Conference ID: 7079947

Replay:  https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contact:  Pacific Biosciences

Trevin Rard
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.