Demers Avenue Skyway Bridge scheduled for inspection next week

The Demers Avenue Skyway Bridge over the BNSF Railroad Yard in Grand Forks is scheduled for inspection on Wednesday, July 29.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) inspection will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. and end around 3:00 p.m. During this time, a lane reduction will be in place with minimal delays expected for motorists.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

