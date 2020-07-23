When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 23, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 24, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: UpSpring LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description "UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity" dietary supplements

Company Announcement

UpSpring LLC of Austin, TX is recalling one batch of its 60 ml dark brown glass bottles sold in cartons of "UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity" dietary supplements because it may contain undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity dietary supplements were distributed nationwide via UpSpringBaby.com, Amazon.com and Target as well as in other retail stores and online channels between May 02, 2019 and July 17, 2020.

The recalled product comes in a 60 ml dark brown glass bottle within a carton with lot # 06691 and with an expiration date of March 2021. The lot # and expiration date can be located on the bottom of the carton in black ink and at the bottom of the glass bottle in yellow ink.

No allergic reaction has been reported to date with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a milk-containing ingredient was added to the formula and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an unintentional mixing of lactose used in the manufacturing of this product.

Production of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased the 60 ml packages of “UpSpring Baby Iron + Immunity " from lot # 06691 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-512-828- 7988 (Monday-Friday 8am-4pm CST) or info@upspringbaby.com.