Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. - FSCT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 6, 2020 and May 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=forescout-technologies-inc-2&id=2306 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=forescout-technologies-inc-2&id=2306 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period (1) Forescout was experiencing significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact Forescout’s planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.