Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Enphase Energy, Inc. – ENPH 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=enphase-energy-inc&id=2302 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=enphase-energy-inc&id=2302 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Enphase misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

