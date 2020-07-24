SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Tapestry, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPR).



On July 21, 2020, Jide Zeitlin, the Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, resigned from his role amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. Lowey Dannenberg is investigating whether the board of directors has adequately discharged its fiduciary duties in connection with the hiring and termination of Mr. Zeitlin.

If you are a shareholder of Tapestry and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

