KX News

Now that a North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Order has been lifted, jury trials can resume.

Trials were allowed to start up again July 1, but with a few months of backlog.

We spoke with a defense attorney who says the court system will be feeling the effects of the shutdown for much longer than the trial suspension lasted.

“I, probably myself, have had a half dozen or so that were scheduled for June and some in July that got pushed back now to September,” shared Jonathan Byers, a Defense Attorney with Larson, Latham, Huettl LLP in Bismarck.

Read more at: https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/north-dakota-lawyers-see-major-case-backlog-as-trials-resume/