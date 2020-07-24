Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,685 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota lawyers see major case backlog as trials resume

KX News

Now that a North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Order has been lifted, jury trials can resume.

Trials were allowed to start up again July 1, but with a few months of backlog.

We spoke with a defense attorney who says the court system will be feeling the effects of the shutdown for much longer than the trial suspension lasted.

“I, probably myself, have had a half dozen or so that were scheduled for June and some in July that got pushed back now to September,” shared Jonathan Byers, a Defense Attorney with Larson, Latham, Huettl LLP in Bismarck.

Read more at: https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/north-dakota-lawyers-see-major-case-backlog-as-trials-resume/

You just read:

North Dakota lawyers see major case backlog as trials resume

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.