MDC invites people to take a virtual dive into a Missouri stream on July 29

JOPLIN, Mo. – A healthy Missouri stream is full of life – literally. Crayfish, fish, turtles, and a variety of insects are among the creatures that can be found at or beneath the surface of many of the Show-Me state’s streams.

People can get information about stream life at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Creek Crawl.” This online program will be 2-3 p.m. on July 29 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173837

Join MDC staff in an underwater peek to see the creatures that live in a stream and the roles they play and how they depend on a stream’s water quality, current, and other conditions for survival. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.