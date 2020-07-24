» News » 2020 » Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts public infor...

Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts public information meeting Aug. 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 24, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about Deutschheim State Historic Site beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8. The meeting will be an open house; visitors may stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at 132 W. Second St., Hermann, in the backyard of the Strehly home. Visitors can access the yard through the front door on Second Street or through the alley. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to see progress of recent small maintenance projects.

Representatives will be present to provide information about the historic site and to answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the historic site and its operations.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 107 W. Second Street in Hermann. For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at the historic site, contact the historic site at 573-486-2200.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

